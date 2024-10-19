“This goal is for my father. Though he is no longer with me, I know he would be proud of me today,” said an emotional Bala to AIFF after the win

Bala Devi

Listen to this article Bala Devi dedicates 50th international goal to late dad x 00:00

India striker Bala Devi remembered her late father and dedicated her 50th international goal to him following the team’s 5-2 win over Pakistan in the SAFF Women’s Football Championship opener here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old scored her only goal in the match in the 35th minute, with the other goal-scorers being Grace Dangmei (5th and 42nd min), Manisha Kalyan (17th min) and Jyoti Chouhan (78th min) on Thursday.

“This goal is for my father. Though he is no longer with me, I know he would be proud of me today,” said an emotional Bala to AIFF after the win.

Also Read: Joga Bonito win women’s beach football title

Meanwhile, Jyoti recollected her father’s dream of her playing for India as she netted her debut goal on the international stage. “I am really happy and satisfied with my performance. My father had a dream that someday I would get to wear the Indian colours and score for the country, which I did yesterday,” she admitted.

Grace, who scored a brace in the contest, was adjudged the Player of the Match and dedicated the strikes to the “entire team and staff members.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever