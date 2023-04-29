The decision brings an end to the club’s own TV network, which has been in operation since 1996, and leaves about 150 people who worked in the network, either on a permanent or freelance basis, without jobs, reports Xinhua

Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (C) and teammates react during the Spanish league football match between Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Barca continue cost-cutting as they decide to shut TV channel x 00:00

Spanish football giants FC Barcelona have announced that the club’s TV channel, Barca TV, will close on June 30.

The decision brings an end to the club’s own TV network, which has been in operation since 1996, and leaves about 150 people who worked in the network, either on a permanent or freelance basis, without jobs, reports Xinhua.

“FC Barcelona informs that it has notified its provider, TBSC Telefonica, the company which manages the club’s television network Barca TV, that it will not renew its contract for services, which expires on June 30, 2023,” the club explained in a statement.

The decision reflects Barcelona’s ongoing delicate economic situation, with the TV channel thought to cost Barca around 10 million euros annually.

Also Read: Big wins for Barcelona, Real Madrid

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever