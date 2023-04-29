Breaking News
2008 Malegaon blast trial: Another witness turns hostile, 35 so far
Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project
Google shuts down over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms
Govt seeks suggestions for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies
Jiah Khan suicide case: Won my dignity, confidence back, says Sooraj Pancholi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Barca continue cost cutting as they decide to shut TV channel

Barca continue cost-cutting as they decide to shut TV channel

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Madrid
IANS |

Top

The decision brings an end to the club’s own TV network, which has been in operation since 1996, and leaves about 150 people who worked in the network, either on a permanent or freelance basis, without jobs, reports Xinhua

Barca continue cost-cutting as they decide to shut TV channel

Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (C) and teammates react during the Spanish league football match between Rayo Vallecano de Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Vallecas stadium in Madrid. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Barca continue cost-cutting as they decide to shut TV channel
x
00:00

Spanish football giants FC Barcelona have announced that the club’s TV channel, Barca TV, will close on June 30.


The decision brings an end to the club’s own TV network, which has been in operation since 1996, and leaves about 150 people who worked in the network, either on a permanent or freelance basis, without jobs, reports Xinhua.



“FC Barcelona informs that it has notified its provider, TBSC Telefonica, the company which manages the club’s television network Barca TV, that it will not renew its contract for services, which expires on June 30, 2023,” the club explained in a statement.


The decision reflects Barcelona’s ongoing delicate economic situation, with the TV channel thought to cost Barca around 10 million euros annually.

Also Read: Big wins for Barcelona, Real Madrid

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

fc barcelona la liga football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK