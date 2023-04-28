Rayo stun La Liga leaders Barcelona

Rayo broke the deadlock early on when Alvaro Garcia drilled home across Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the bottom corner. Rayo doubled their lead after the break when left-back Fran Garcia pressed Frenkie de Jong, collected the ball and drove on to score

Rayo players celebrate after scoring against Barcelona on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Rayo Vallecano stunned impotent La Liga leaders Barcelona on Wednesday with a 2-1 win, outplaying the Catalans at a rowdy Vallecas.

Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona remain 11 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with seven matches remaining.

Rayo broke the deadlock early on when Alvaro Garcia drilled home across Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the bottom corner. Rayo doubled their lead after the break when left-back Fran Garcia pressed Frenkie de Jong, collected the ball and drove on to score.

Lewandowski pulled one back for Barcelona after Franck Kessie’s shot was blocked, ending a run of four games without a goal for the division’s top scorer.

