Bernardo's late strike powers Man City to FA Cup final
Updated on: 21 April,2024 02:50 PM IST  |  London
IANS |

The pick of them came in the space of the same attack early in the second half, with two efforts saved by Stefan Ortega as City survived a spell of pressure before finding their cutting edge

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder #20 Bernardo Silva (3L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English FA Cup semi-final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in north west London. Pic/AFP

Bernardo Silva’s late winner sent Manchester City into the final as the holders beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.


The Portuguese midfielder struck home with six minutes to play to settle an otherwise even contest which saw Nicolas Jackson pass up a string of presentable chances for the Blues.


Also Read: IPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik won't be surprised to see 300 runs on board


The pick of them came in the space of the same attack early in the second half, with two efforts saved by Stefan Ortega as City survived a spell of pressure before finding their cutting edge.

City will now face the winners of Sunday’s semifinal between Coventry City and Manchester United in the final on May 25, with a second successive Manchester derby in the showpiece a possibility.

It's the third time that City have reached the FA Cup final in consecutive years while Chelsea suffered their 11th elimination from the FA Cup at the semifinal stage, the third-most in the competition’s history after Everton and Spurs, with 13 and 12 respectively, according to Premier League.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

