Chelsea's Palmer 'buzzing' ahead of Man City reunion
Chelsea’s Palmer ‘buzzing’ ahead of Man City reunion

Updated on: 20 April,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Palmer is enjoying a breakthrough season following his surprise move from City on transfer deadline day in September

Cole Palmer

Chelsea’s Palmer ‘buzzing’ ahead of Man City reunion
Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has emerged as a Player of the Year contender thanks to a dazzling campaign that left Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to rue what might have been ahead of their reunion in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final.


Palmer is enjoying a breakthrough season following his surprise move from City on transfer deadline day in September. 


Palmer has remained polite about the end of his 13-year association with City, but there can be little doubt knocking out the FA Cup holders would carry extra significance for the forward.


“To make the decision to come to Chelsea was a big one for me and my family, but I just wanted to play football. I’m thankful to Chelsea for the opportunity. I’m buzzing,” Palmer said.

The 21-year-old scored four times in Chelsea’s 6-0 rout of Everton on Monday, showing why he is nicknamed ‘Cold Palmer’ with an ice-cool penalty after refusing to let teammate Nicolas Jackson take the kick. 

Palmer’s ruthless penalty prowess would have come in handy for City, who were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday after a shoot-out that featured misses from Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has revealed Erling Haaland could miss Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday. 

Haaland was substituted before the start of extra time in City’s Champions League quarter-final second leg defeat against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

chelsea manchester city fa cup football sports news Sports Update
