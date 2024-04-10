Breaking News
Boss Klopp warns Liverpool of ‘super-disciplined’ Atalanta

Updated on: 11 April,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

“There are now only great teams left in the competition,” Klopp told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his side to prepare for a “super-disciplined” Atalanta when they face the Italian team in a Europa League quarter-final at Anfield on Thursday. 


Atalanta knocked out Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the previous round but have won just two of their last nine matches in all competitions. Nevertheless, Klopp expects Atalanta, managed by long-serving boss Gian Piero Gasperini, to pose Liverpool problems. “There are now only great teams left in the competition,” Klopp told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday. 


“It’s really outstanding and we know what Atalanta are all about. Gasperini is doing an incredible job there for years and years and it’s difficult to play against Italian teams, always was. Tactically they’re super disciplined and super dangerous in a lot of areas, so we have to be at our best to get into the next round over these two legs,” he added.

Klopp, in his last season at Anfield, said there was a chance Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker, all injured since February, could feature against Atalanta. “Obviously we didn’t rush it with the boys,” said Klopp. “That means they did a lot of training by themselves. Diogo and Trent worked as a group since two, three weeks and could do really proper training.”

