“There are now only great teams left in the competition,” Klopp told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp

Listen to this article Boss Klopp warns Liverpool of ‘super-disciplined’ Atalanta x 00:00

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his side to prepare for a “super-disciplined” Atalanta when they face the Italian team in a Europa League quarter-final at Anfield on Thursday.

Atalanta knocked out Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the previous round but have won just two of their last nine matches in all competitions. Nevertheless, Klopp expects Atalanta, managed by long-serving boss Gian Piero Gasperini, to pose Liverpool problems. “There are now only great teams left in the competition,” Klopp told a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Messi and Miami look to overturn 2-1 deficit against Monterrey for semis spot

“It’s really outstanding and we know what Atalanta are all about. Gasperini is doing an incredible job there for years and years and it’s difficult to play against Italian teams, always was. Tactically they’re super disciplined and super dangerous in a lot of areas, so we have to be at our best to get into the next round over these two legs,” he added.

Klopp, in his last season at Anfield, said there was a chance Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker, all injured since February, could feature against Atalanta. “Obviously we didn’t rush it with the boys,” said Klopp. “That means they did a lot of training by themselves. Diogo and Trent worked as a group since two, three weeks and could do really proper training.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever