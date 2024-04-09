Breaking News
Draw with Man Utd feels like defeat Liverpools Van Dijk
Draw with Man Utd feels like defeat: Liverpool's Van Dijk

Updated on: 09 April,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Manchester
AFP |

Top

The draw leaves Liverpool behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference and just one point ahead of Manchester City with seven games remaining in the tightest of title races

Draw with Man Utd feels like defeat: Liverpool’s Van Dijk

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk during the match against Man Utd on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Draw with Man Utd feels like defeat: Liverpool’s Van Dijk
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said a dramatic 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Sunday felt like a defeat after throwing away two points in the Premier League title race. 


The visitors dominated the majority of the game but needed a Mohamed Salah penalty six minutes from time to avoid defeat after spectacular strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. 


Also Read: Arteta hopes Gunners can continue EPL form v Bayern


The draw leaves Liverpool behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference and just one point ahead of Manchester City with seven games remaining in the tightest of title races. 

United edged a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 three weeks ago and emerged with a 0-0 draw at Anfield in December. “It feels like a loss,” said Van Dijk. “It is our fault again. We had so many chances and we should finish the game off.”

