Draw with Man Utd feels like defeat: Liverpool’s Van Dijk

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk during the match against Man Utd on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said a dramatic 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Sunday felt like a defeat after throwing away two points in the Premier League title race.

The visitors dominated the majority of the game but needed a Mohamed Salah penalty six minutes from time to avoid defeat after spectacular strikes from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

The draw leaves Liverpool behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference and just one point ahead of Manchester City with seven games remaining in the tightest of title races.

United edged a thrilling FA Cup quarter-final 4-3 three weeks ago and emerged with a 0-0 draw at Anfield in December. “It feels like a loss,” said Van Dijk. “It is our fault again. We had so many chances and we should finish the game off.”

