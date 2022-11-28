×
Broken ribs thwart Portugal’s Danilo Pereira

Updated on: 28 November,2022 10:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AFP |

Broken ribs thwart Portugal’s Danilo Pereira

Danilo Pereira. Pic/AFP


Portugal defender Danilo Pereira will miss his country’s final two World Cup group games after he fractured three ribs during a training session, the team said on Sunday.


