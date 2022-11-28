Broken ribs thwart Portugal’s Danilo Pereira

Portugal defender Danilo Pereira will miss his country’s final two World Cup group games after he fractured three ribs during a training session, the team said on Sunday

Danilo Pereira. Pic/AFP

Portugal defender Danilo Pereira will miss his country’s final two World Cup group games after he fractured three ribs during a training session, the team said on Sunday.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco goalie Yassine Bounou disappears before kickoff

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever