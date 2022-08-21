Breaking News
Chelsea imposes life ban on Son Heung-Min racial abuser

Updated on: 21 August,2022 07:55 AM IST  |  London
Son Heung-min. Pic/AFP


Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely for aiming racist abuse at Tottenham’s South Korea forward Son Heung-min during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge. 


Son was subjected to the sickening taunts from a member of the crowd in last Sunday’s stormy London derby. Chelsea have concluded an investigation by banning the season ticket holder. “Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely,” a Chelsea statement said on Saturday.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

