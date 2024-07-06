Referee Anthony Taylor waved it away and VAR did not overturn his decision. “It wasn’t deserved today,” said Nagelsmann. “It was a clear penalty”

Julian Nagelsmann. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Coach Nagelsmann laments late penalty decision as hosts Germany exit Euro x 00:00

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann lamented the decision to deny his side a late penalty in Friday’s 2-1 Euro loss to Spain, saying “the referee blew in favour of Spain a little.”

Also Read: Spain, a winning horse: De la Fuente after semis entry

ADVERTISEMENT

With the hosts on the attack in extra time and the scores locked at 1-1, Jamal Musiala’s shot at goal connected with the outstretched arm of Spain’s Marc Cucurella, who was standing inside the box.

Referee Anthony Taylor waved it away and VAR did not overturn his decision. “It wasn’t deserved today,” said Nagelsmann. “It was a clear penalty.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever