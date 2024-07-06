Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Coach Nagelsmann laments late penalty decision as hosts Germany exit Euro

Coach Nagelsmann laments late penalty decision as hosts Germany exit Euro

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Stuttgart
AFP |

Top

Referee Anthony Taylor waved it away and VAR did not overturn his decision. “It wasn’t deserved today,” said Nagelsmann. “It was a clear penalty”

Coach Nagelsmann laments late penalty decision as hosts Germany exit Euro

Julian Nagelsmann. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Coach Nagelsmann laments late penalty decision as hosts Germany exit Euro
x
00:00

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann lamented the decision to deny his side a late penalty in Friday’s 2-1 Euro loss to Spain, saying “the referee blew in favour of Spain a little.” 


Also Read: Spain, a winning horse: De la Fuente after semis entry


With the hosts on the attack in extra time and the scores locked at 1-1, Jamal Musiala’s shot at goal connected with the outstretched arm of Spain’s Marc Cucurella, who was standing inside the box.


Referee Anthony Taylor waved it away and VAR did not overturn his decision. “It wasn’t deserved today,” said Nagelsmann. “It was a clear penalty.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Euro 2024 germany spain football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK