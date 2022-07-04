Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale: Manchester United

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 July,2022 08:50 AM IST  |  London
Earlier, reports surfaced that Ronaldo is planning to return back to Juventus after an underwhelming season with Premier League club.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer amid concerns he will be unable to compete for the biggest trophies at the club, but according to a report, the higher authorities at Old Trafford insisted that the forward is not for sale.

Earlier, reports surfaced that Ronaldo is planning to return back to Juventus after an underwhelming season with Premier League club.


