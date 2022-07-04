Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale: Manchester United

Earlier, reports surfaced that Ronaldo is planning to return back to Juventus after an underwhelming season with Premier League club.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer amid concerns he will be unable to compete for the biggest trophies at the club, but according to a report, the higher authorities at Old Trafford insisted that the forward is not for sale.

Also Read: Find out where Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ranks amongst football's highest earners after signing bumper new contract

Earlier, reports surfaced that Ronaldo is planning to return back to Juventus after an underwhelming season with Premier League club.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever