Diaz, Cuadrado ensure Colombia stun Germany

Juan Cuadrado and Luis Diaz

Second-half goals from Luis Diaz and Juan Cuadrado took Colombia to a 2-0 friendly win over Germany on Tuesday, deepening home coach Hansi Flick’s woes a year out from Euro 2024.

Liverpool forward Diaz leapt high to head in a looping Cuadrado cross before the Juventus wing-back scored a late penalty after Germany captain Joshua Kimmich handballed in the box a minute after coming off the bench.

It was Colombia’s first win over Germany and means the four-time world champions have won just one of five games since their disastrous group-stage exit at the Qatar World Cup in December.

Germany, who qualify for next year’s Euro as hosts, lacked fluidity in Gelsenkirchen, ramping up the pressure on under-fire boss Flick, with the side not playing again until September. “I’m very disappointed for the fans,” said Flick. “We wanted to try something but it went belly up.” Flick was bullish on his side’s long-term chances, saying his side would “show a different willingness, a difference performance” in the next round of friendlies. “From September, we’ll settle in and then the results will come.”

Asked if he was worried by the team’s latest display, midfielder Leon Goretzka said: “I don’t know if that’s the right word.” “It’s dramatic, you have to say that clearly... We’re missing things across all levels. All in all it was far too little.”

