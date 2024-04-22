Disgrace La Liga has no goal-line tech: Xavi

The coach was furious after Lamine Yamal’s shot, which Barcelona said crossed the line, was not given as a goal since officials could not prove it using VAR

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez blasted La Liga for not employing goal-line technology after his team’s 3-2 Clasico defeat on Sunday left Real Madrid on the brink of the title.

The coach was furious after Lamine Yamal’s shot, which Barcelona said crossed the line, was not given as a goal since officials could not prove it using VAR. With the score level at 1-1, Yamal cleverly flicked a corner towards goal and Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin pushed the ball to safety, potentially after it had crossed the line. “It’s a disgrace,” said Xavi. “If we want to be the best league in the world we have to advance in this sense, you have to put in the technology.”

