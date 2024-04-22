Breaking News
Bellingham’s Clasico winner brings Madrid closer to title

Updated on: 23 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AFP |

Top

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed the England midfielder's decisive intervention to take Los Blancos to the brink of the Spanish title

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates beating Barcelona in Madrid on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Jude Bellingham snatched Real Madrid a dramatic 3-2 Clasico win over champions Barcelona on Sunday with a “fundamental” goal to take them 11 points clear at the top of La Liga. 


Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hailed the England midfielder’s decisive intervention to take Los Blancos to the brink of the Spanish title. 


Also Read: We got away with win: Man Utd boss Ten Hag


Madrid twice came from behind with Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez netting to level Andreas Christensen and Fermin Lopez strikes, before Bellingham rammed home the winner in stoppage time. 

“He arrived at just the right time, he worked so hard in the game, it’s been a while since he scored and today he scored a goal that could be fundamental in winning the league,” said Ancelotti. 

Barcelona, second, bounced back with a strong performance after their Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain but their last stand was demolished by Bellingham. 

Madrid showed the same grit to stay in the match as they did midweek against Manchester City on the way to the final four in Europe, before Bellingham’s knock-out blow left the Santiago Bernabeu crowd delighted. 

real madrid fc barcelona el clasico la liga football sports news Sports Update
