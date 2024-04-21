Gunners tame Wolves 2-0 to go atop

Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard struck at the end of each half to take the Gunners one point clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard is ecstatic after scoring against Wolves. Pic/Getty Images

Arsenal shrugged off the disappointment of their Champions League exit to move back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win at Wolves on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard struck at the end of each half to take the Gunners one point clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal’s season was in danger of coming completely off the rails after a three-game winless run.

Mikel Arteta’s men lost in the Premier League for the first time in 2024 last weekend, 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, in between a Champions League quarter-final elimination by Bayern Munich.

Other key results

>> Everton 2-0 Nottingham

>> Aston Villa 3-1 Bournemouth

>> Crystal Palace 5-2 West Ham

