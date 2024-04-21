Breaking News
India’s Gukesh takes sole lead after outwitting Alireza

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Toronto
PTI |

The 22-year-old Vaishali has now registered four consecutive wins in her last four games

D Gukesh. Pic/FIDE

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh shot into sole lead after defeating Firouzja Alireza of France in the 13th and penultimate round of Candidates’ Chess tournament here, his quest for the extraordinary placing him on the cusp of becoming the youngest ever world championship contender.


If the 17-year-old from Chennai emerges victorious at the Candidates, he will take on China’s Ding Liren for the world champion’s crown. In the women’s event, Humpy Koneru drew with Anna Muzychuk while Vaishali Rameshbabu got the better of Lei Tingjie. The 22-year-old Vaishali has now registered four consecutive wins in her last four games.


Also Read: ‘It’s unacceptable’


Needing a win to go ahead after the other overnight leaders, Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi and American Hikaru Nakamura played out a quick draw, Gukesh was awarded for his perseverance as he capitalised on a late blunder by Alireza in a difficult situation.

Gukesh took his tally to 8.5 points out of a possible 13 to emerge a half point ahead of Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana of the United States. R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi share the fifth spot on six points apiece with Firouzja on 4.5 and Abasov has 3.5 points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

