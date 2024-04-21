Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Candidates chess India GM Gukesh to clash with Alireza
Candidates chess: India GM Gukesh to clash with Alireza

Updated on: 21 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Toronto
PTI |

Gukesh, with his last white game, will improve his chances greatly in the tournament if he can get past Alireza, who has clearly been struggling

D Gukesh

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh will have his task cut out against Firouzja Alireza of France in the penultimate round of the Candidates’ chess tournament, on what promises to be a photo-finish here.


Gukesh, with his last white game, will improve his chances greatly in the tournament if he can get past Alireza, who has clearly been struggling.


With 7.5 points in his bag, Gukesh shares the lead with Hikaru Nakamura of the United States and Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia. 

Just two rounds are remaining in the biggest event of the year. The most important clash of the penultimate round will be between Nepomniachtchi and Nakamura.

