Max Verstappen takes pole after sprint victory
Updated on: 21 April,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Shanghai
AFP |

Top

It was an ominous display from Verstappen, who looks on course to win a fourth grand prix out of five on Sunday as he marches towards a fourth consecutive world title

Max Verstappen celebrates claiming pole position in Shanghai on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Max Verstappen continued his dominant start to the season in emphatic style Saturday by romping to sprint victory then claiming pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix—an “incredible” 100th for his Red Bull team. 


It was an ominous display from Verstappen, who looks on course to win a fourth grand prix out of five on Sunday as he marches towards a fourth consecutive world title. 


Also Read: Manu soars high, Anish wins at Olympics Trials 1


The Red Bull driver was 0.322 seconds clear of Sergio Perez as Red Bull locked up the front row, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso third on Formula One’s return to China after five years away. Verstappen clocked a fastest lap of 1min 33.660sec to record the team milestone and his first pole at the Shanghai International Circuit.
 
“Before I jumped in the car [Red Bull chief Christian] Horner told me if you get pole today it could be number 100 for the team, so I was like, ‘OK, that’s nice, I’ll give it a good go’. Of course that’s an incredible achievement for the whole team,” Verstappen said.

