Manu soars high, Anish wins at Olympics Trials 1

Updated on: 21 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Manu was all class in the women’s final, her scores in the 10 series of five rapid-fire shots read 4,4,5,5,5,5,4,5,5 and 5

Manu soars high, Anish wins at Olympics Trials 1

Manu Bhaker. Pic/PTI

Manu Bhaker dished out an excellent performance to dominate the women’s 25m pistol qualification, eclipsing the world record score by a good six points, while Anish Bhanwala won the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol Olympics Selection Trials (OST) 1 here on Saturday.


Olympian Manu topped the women’s 25m pistol qualification at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. Manu was all class in the women’s final, her scores in the 10 series of five rapid-fire shots read 4,4,5,5,5,5,4,5,5 and 5.


When Esha Singh was first eliminated on 23 after the seventh series, Manu was already on 32. Esha, however, will still lead the women’s 25m pistol OST at the end of it, thanks to her 585 in qualifying, which helped her top the five-woman field on Friday.

