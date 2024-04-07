‘No one can catch Max’

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff doffs his hat to rival camp Red Bull’s Max Verstappen as the world champion clinches Japanese GP ahead of teammate Sergio Perez

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrates his victory on the podium at the Suzuka circuit in Japan yesterday. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen said Red Bull must capitalise on their early season dominance after romping to victory in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix ahead of teammate Sergio Perez. The triple world champion claimed his third win in the four races so far this year and on this evidence the Dutchman and Red Bull will take some stopping once again.

Verstappen failed to finish in Australia a fortnight ago because of a brake issue but starting from pole he controlled the race at Suzuka from start to finish. “I know there will be tracks coming up that might not be so favourable for us,” said Verstappen, who took the chequered flag 12.5sec ahead of the Mexican Perez. “But then of course when we do get to the tracks where we can be quick, we have to really take advantage of it and score maximum points as a team.”

Also Read: CSK bank on home advantage against unbeaten Kolkata



Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who triumphed in Melbourne, was third in dry, sunny conditions at Suzuka. Verstappen has taken an early stranglehold on the world championship on 77 points, with Perez on 64 and Sainz’s Ferrari teamate Charles Leclerc on 59. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff told reporters after the race that “no one is going to catch Max this year.” “Basically the rest of the season now is the best of the rest, that’s the fact,” said Wolff.

Thrice in a row at Suzuka

Verstappen said this week that Suzuka was one of his favourite circuits and he has now won the Japanese Grand Prix three times in a row. “Of course Melbourne felt like a bit of a hiccup,” he said. “But what we did today was what we want to do, and that’s what we aim to do every single weekend.” Perez was also coming off a weekend to forget after finishing fifth in Australia. He did not complete the race last year at Suzuka but was comfortable in holding off Sainz for second. “I think we have a good momentum,” said Perez. “Last year here was probably my worst weekend, so I think if we are strong here, I think we can be strong anywhere else. It’s been a good weekend.”

Hamilton finishes ninth

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton said he had endured “a difficult day” after a ninth-place finish deepened the seven-time world champion’s miserable start to the season. Hamilton, who has not placed higher than seventh this year and did not finish in Australia a fortnight ago because of engine failure, will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season. He said he struggled with his tyres and steering at Suzuka, where triple world champion Max Verstappen dominated for his third win in four races. “I did my best but the result wasn’t a good one. Unfortunately, that is where our car is at the moment,” said Hamilton.

