Norris takes sprint pole at Shanghai
Norris takes sprint pole at Shanghai

Updated on: 20 April,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Shanghai
AFP |

“It was tricky, you are always nervous going into a session like this. You just have to risk a lot, push and build tyre temperature and what not,” said the Englishman

Lando Norris

A fearless “all or nothing” lap from McLaren’s Lando Norris in wet and wild conditions Friday denied Lewis Hamilton pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race. 


Hamilton thought he had claimed Shanghai pole in his Mercedes when Norris’s lap of 1min 57.940sec on intermediate wet tyres was deleted for exceeding track limits, only to be dramatically reinstated a minute later. Fernando Alonso in an Aston Martin showed his experience and guile to come third in the treacherous conditions with championship leader Max Verstappen fourth. It was a second career sprint pole for Norris. 


“It was tricky, you are always nervous going into a session like this. You just have to risk a lot, push and build tyre temperature and what not,” said the Englishman.

formula one
