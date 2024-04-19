Gymnast Dipa finishes fourth at Apparatus WC

Karmakar, 30, who had finished fourth at Baku Apparatus World Cup last month, once again missed out on a medal by a whisker after coming up with a score of 13.333

Star India gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Friday signed off with another creditable fourth place finish in women’s vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup, a Paris Olympics qualifying event in Doha.

Karmakar, 30, who had finished fourth at Baku Apparatus World Cup last month, once again missed out on a medal by a whisker after coming up with a score of 13.333.

Panama’s Navas Karla (13.850) claimed the gold medal, while An Chang Ok of Korea (13.833) and Georgieva Valentina (13.466) won the silver and bronze respectively.

