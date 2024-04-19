Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Gymnast Dipa finishes fourth at Apparatus WC
Gymnast Dipa finishes fourth at Apparatus WC

Updated on: 20 April,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Karmakar, 30, who had finished fourth at Baku Apparatus World Cup last month, once again missed out on a medal by a whisker after coming up with a score of 13.333

Dipa Karmakar. Pic/AFP

Star India gymnast Dipa Karmakar on Friday signed off with another creditable fourth place finish in women’s vault final at the FIG Apparatus World Cup, a Paris Olympics qualifying event in Doha.


Also Read: Indian freestyle wrestler Aman misses out on Paris qualification


Karmakar, 30, who had finished fourth at Baku Apparatus World Cup last month, once again missed out on a medal by a whisker after coming up with a score of 13.333. 


Panama’s Navas Karla (13.850) claimed the gold medal, while An Chang Ok of Korea (13.833) and Georgieva Valentina (13.466) won the silver and bronze respectively.

