Since the World Cup, Shami has missed out playing against Australia in a T20I series, the tour to South Africa and home assignments against Afghanistan (T20I) and England (Test)

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'Injuries don't define you': Mohammed Shami shares rehab update x 00:00

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday shared the progress of his rehabilitation process post a surgery on his Achilles tendon, stressing his strong desire to return to the field at the earliest.

Shami played through last year's ODI World Cup braving the pain, finishing the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps. But since the final against Australia, the 33-year-old has been completely sidelined with the injury.

Eventually, he underwent the surgery in February.

"Injuries don't define you, your comeback will. Can't wait to be back out there with my team!" Shami posted on his Instagram handle and it accompanied by a video which showed him in the midst of a procedure

The surgery on his ankle meant that Shami also could not feature in the IPL 2024 for Gujarat Titans for whom he has captured 48 wickets from 33 matches across 2022 and 2023.

The 33-year-old, who was not part of the Test series against England, last donned the Indian jersey in November 2023 during the ODI World Cup.

With him missing the entire IPL, it's highly unlikely that Shami will feature in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

He was awarded the Arjuna Award for his exceptional show with the ball in the global showpiece. So far, the pacer has featured in 64 tests, 101 One-Day Internationals and 23 T20 International matches.

(With agency inputs)