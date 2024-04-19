Breaking News
'Injuries don't define you': Mohammed Shami shares rehab update

Updated on: 19 April,2024 08:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Since the World Cup, Shami has missed out playing against Australia in a T20I series, the tour to South Africa and home assignments against Afghanistan (T20I) and England (Test)

Mohammed Shami (Pic: AFP)

'Injuries don't define you': Mohammed Shami shares rehab update
Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday shared the progress of his rehabilitation process post a surgery on his Achilles tendon, stressing his strong desire to return to the field at the earliest.


Shami played through last year's ODI World Cup braving the pain, finishing the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps. But since the final against Australia, the 33-year-old has been completely sidelined with the injury.


Eventually, he underwent the surgery in February.


"Injuries don't define you, your comeback will. Can't wait to be back out there with my team!" Shami posted on his Instagram handle and it accompanied by a video which showed him in the midst of a procedure

Since the World Cup, Shami has missed out playing against Australia in a T20I series, the tour to South Africa and home assignments against Afghanistan (T20I) and England (Test).

The surgery on his ankle meant that Shami also could not feature in the IPL 2024 for Gujarat Titans for whom he has captured 48 wickets from 33 matches across 2022 and 2023.

He missed the home T20I series against Australia following the ICC event, and he was ruled out of the entire South Africa tour. He also missed the Afghanistan series and is not participating in the ongoing Test series against England.

The 33-year-old, who was not part of the Test series against England, last donned the Indian jersey in November 2023 during the ODI World Cup.

With him missing the entire IPL, it's highly unlikely that Shami will feature in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in June. 

He was awarded the Arjuna Award for his exceptional show with the ball in the global showpiece. So far, the pacer has featured in 64 tests, 101 One-Day Internationals and 23 T20 International matches.

(With agency inputs)

