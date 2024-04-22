We got away with win: Man Utd boss Ten Hag

“We suffer [on] occasions, we let each other down and we let the result slip away. But today we got away with it,” Ten Hag said

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United “got away with it” after his team won an FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout against Coventry on Sunday.

The Premier League side scraped through at Wembley after the game ended 3-3 following extra time. United won 4-2 on penalties but only after throwing away a 3-0 lead.

