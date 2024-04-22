Breaking News
We got away with win: Man Utd boss Ten Hag
We got away with win: Man Utd boss Ten Hag

Updated on: 23 April,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“We suffer [on] occasions, we let each other down and we let the result slip away. But today we got away with it,” Ten Hag said

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United “got away with it” after his team won an FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout against Coventry on Sunday. 


Also Read: Liverpool alive in title race with 3-1 win at Fulham 


The Premier League side scraped through at Wembley after the game ended 3-3 following extra time. United won 4-2 on penalties but only after throwing away a 3-0 lead.


“We suffer [on] occasions, we let each other down and we let the result slip away. But today we got away with it,” Ten Hag said.

