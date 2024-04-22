Breaking News
Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto, supports demand for caste-based census
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy killed in Ghatkopar; one held
Four held for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets threat call
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire, Maharashtra minister Bhumre file nominations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Liverpool alive in title race with 3 1 win at Fulham
<< Back to Elections 2024

Liverpool alive in title race with 3-1 win at Fulham

Updated on: 23 April,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Top

Alexander-Arnold’s curling free-kick in the 32nd was cancelled out by Timothy Castagne’s first goal for Fulham in first-half stoppage time

Liverpool alive in title race with 3-1 win at Fulham

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Listen to this article
Liverpool alive in title race with 3-1 win at Fulham
x
00:00

Liverpool stayed in the hunt for the Premier League title and moved level on points with leader Arsenal with a 3-1 victory over Fulham that was illuminated by a brilliant free kick by Trent Alexander-Arnold.


Also Read: Mumbai Customs emerge WCG rink hockey champions


Alexander-Arnold’s curling free-kick in the 32nd was cancelled out by Timothy Castagne’s first goal for Fulham in first-half stoppage time.


Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota scored in the second half as Liverpool joined Arsenal on 74 points—one more than defending champions Manchester City.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

liverpool arsenal english premier league football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK