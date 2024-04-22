Liverpool alive in title race with 3-1 win at Fulham

Alexander-Arnold’s curling free-kick in the 32nd was cancelled out by Timothy Castagne’s first goal for Fulham in first-half stoppage time

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool stayed in the hunt for the Premier League title and moved level on points with leader Arsenal with a 3-1 victory over Fulham that was illuminated by a brilliant free kick by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota scored in the second half as Liverpool joined Arsenal on 74 points—one more than defending champions Manchester City.

