Mumbai Customs emerge WCG rink hockey champions

Mumbai Customs fittingly won the men’s title at the 43rd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) rink hockey tournament in Santacruz, beating Hockey Astrengung 4-1 in the final.

Venkatesh Devkar and Iktidar Ishrat scored a brace each for Customs while Girish Pimpale pulled one back for Hockey Astrengung.

Veterans champs Mumbai Raje

In the veterans final, Mumbai Raje beat Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) 4-2. Dhanraj Pillay, Soloman Alexander, Davindar Kumar and Girish Pimpale netted a goal each for Mumbai Raje while Leonard Pereira and Kalr Gomes scored for MPA.

Devkar of Mumbai Customs and Mumbai Raje goalkeeper Vijay Kannan were adjudged best players of the tournament in the men’s open and veterans categories respectively.