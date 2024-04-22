Breaking News
Mumbai Customs emerge WCG rink hockey champions

Updated on: 23 April,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Venkatesh Devkar and Iktidar Ishrat scored a brace each for Customs while Girish Pimpale pulled one back for Hockey Astrengung

The victorious Mumbai Customs team

Mumbai Customs fittingly won the men’s title at the 43rd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) rink hockey tournament in Santacruz, beating Hockey Astrengung  4-1 in the final. 


Venkatesh Devkar and Iktidar Ishrat scored a brace each for Customs while Girish Pimpale pulled one back for Hockey Astrengung.


Also Read: Sisters Saanvi, Anvi win medals galore


Veterans champs Mumbai RajeVeterans champs Mumbai Raje

In the veterans final, Mumbai Raje beat Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) 4-2. Dhanraj Pillay, Soloman Alexander, Davindar Kumar and Girish Pimpale netted a goal each for  Mumbai Raje while Leonard Pereira and Kalr Gomes scored for MPA.

Devkar  of Mumbai Customs and Mumbai Raje goalkeeper Vijay Kannan were adjudged best players of the tournament in the men’s open and veterans categories respectively.

