Don Bosco ‘B’, Manipur girls win WCG rink hockey titles

The boys U-14 finalists Don Bosco (in blue) and India Rush (in red)

Don Bosco (Matunga) ‘B’ won the boys U-14 final of the 43rd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) rink hockey tournament in Santacruz on Sunday while Manipur won the girls U-16 title.

The Bosco boys beat India Rush 4-0 with Rezin David netting a fine brace while Daksha Khochare and Royden Koli added one goal each.

The girls U-16 champions Manipur

In the exciting girls U-16 final, Manipur beat India Rush by a narrow 3-2 margin. Seram Henthoi scored twice for Manpur while Meikam Surviya added the third. For India Rush, Anvi Rawat and Pushpa Dang got a goal each.

