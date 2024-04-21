Don Bosco ‘B’, Manipur girls win WCG rink hockey titles

In the exciting girls U-16 final, Manipur beat India Rush by a narrow 3-2 margin.
The boys U-14 finalists Don Bosco (in blue) and India Rush (in red)
Don Bosco (Matunga) ‘B’ won the boys U-14 final of the 43rd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) rink hockey tournament in Santacruz on Sunday while Manipur won the girls U-16 title.
The Bosco boys beat India Rush 4-0 with Rezin David netting a fine brace while Daksha Khochare and Royden Koli added one goal each.
The girls U-16 champions Manipur
In the exciting girls U-16 final, Manipur beat India Rush by a narrow 3-2 margin. Seram Henthoi scored twice for Manpur while Meikam Surviya added the third. For India Rush, Anvi Rawat and Pushpa Dang got a goal each.
