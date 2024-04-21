Breaking News
Updated on: 22 April,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

In the exciting girls U-16 final, Manipur beat India Rush by a narrow 3-2 margin.

Don Bosco ‘B’, Manipur girls win WCG rink hockey titles

The boys U-14 finalists Don Bosco (in blue) and India Rush (in red)

Don Bosco (Matunga) ‘B’ won the boys U-14 final of the 43rd Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) rink hockey tournament in Santacruz on Sunday while Manipur won the girls U-16 title.


The Bosco boys beat India Rush 4-0 with Rezin David netting a fine brace while Daksha Khochare and Royden Koli added one goal each. 


Also Read: Ajay Jaiswal smashes triple ton for Bhiwandi Taluka


The girls U-16 champions Manipur 

In the exciting girls U-16 final, Manipur beat India Rush  by a narrow 3-2 margin. Seram Henthoi scored twice for Manpur while Meikam Surviya added the third. For India Rush, Anvi Rawat and Pushpa Dang got a goal each. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news hockey news
