Ajay Jaiswal smashes triple ton for Bhiwandi Taluka
Updated on: 22 April,2024 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Later, Bombay Wanderers were dismissed for 147 in 26.3 overs. All-rounder Raj Waingankar scored an unbeaten 47

Ajay Jaiswal

All-rounder Ajay Jaiswal smashed a triple century (306) and then took five wickets for 56 runs as Bhiwandi Taluka Cricket Association beat Bombay Wanderers Cricket Club by a whopping 293 runs in a first-round Group ‘A’ match of the Dr HD Kanga Knockout cricket tournament at Parsee Cyclists CC, Azad Maidan on Sunday.


Also Read: Pak’s Amir enjoying team support on return


Batting first, Bhiwandi Taluka amassed a massive 440 all out in 44.1 overs. Jaiswal’s marathon innings came off just 148 balls and was studded with 44 fours and 10 sixes. Later, Bombay Wanderers were dismissed for 147 in 26.3 overs. All-rounder Raj Waingankar scored an unbeaten 47. 


Brief scores
Bhiwandi Taluka 440 in 44.1 overs (A Jaiswal 306) beat Bombay Wanderers 147 in 26.3 overs (R Waingankar 47*; A Jaiswal 5-56) by 293 runs

cricket club of india azad maidan sports news cricket news
