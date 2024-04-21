Amir, who took two wickets in the win over NZ on Saturday night, said he felt more fit and energetic now compared to when he retired

Muhammad Amir

Listen to this article Pak’s Amir enjoying team support on return x 00:00

Pacer Muhammad Amir says he is feeling comfortable on his comeback to Pakistan national set up after four years and credits goes to senior players, including captain Babar Azam, for giving him the confidence to play again at the international level.

Amir retired from international cricket in late 2020, unhappy with the attitude of his former coaches Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis but has made a comeback on the insistence of the current board set-up and management. Amir, who took two wickets in the win over NZ on Saturday night, said he felt more fit and energetic now compared to when he retired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Khade bags double gold at Otters meet

He also appreciated the fact that seniors in the team were doing their best to create a friendly and happy environment in the dressing room which would help the team in the build-up to and in the World Cup. “I am also happy to see the way the players have supported me on my comeback because of the pressure which was there on me,” he said.

He acknowledged Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar for their support. “When you’re playing for your country, you can’t explain the feeling. There was pressure, of course, because I was coming back after four years. The credit goes to the boys, Shaheen and Babar, for the way they gave me confidence,” Amir said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever