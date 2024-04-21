Khade bags double gold at Otters meet

In the women’s section, Himanta Barbara of RFC won gold medals in the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events.

Virdhawal Khade

Olympian Virdhawal Khade of Khar Gymkhana showed in ample measure that he is still a cut above the rest, clinching double gold medals at the 37th Otters Club Open Swim Gala on Sunday.

Khade, a former national record holder in the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle events, triumphed in the 50m freestyle (00:25.78 secs) as well as 50m breaststroke (00:34.03 secs) events.

In the women’s section, Himanta Barbara of RFC won gold medals in the 50m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events. In the boys U-11 section, Rivan Kolahi of MGMO won four gold while Heeva Patel of Bombay YMCA bagged three gold medals in the girls category.

