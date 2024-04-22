Breaking News
Sisters Saanvi, Anvi win medals galore

Updated on: 23 April,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Anvi, meanwhile, won one gold medal in 100m freestyle event, three silver medals and two bronze medals for a rich haul

Saanvi and Anvi Deshwal

The Deshwal sisters—Saanvi and Anvi—put up a fine ahow at the 37th  Otters  Club’s Open Swim Gala recently.


Sanvi clinched  five gold medals and one silver and was the lone record-breaker in the girls U-13 50m breaststroke   girls event, clocking 01:13.73 seconds, eclipsing the  2018 record of 01:13.75 secs set by Vedika Amin. 


Anvi, meanwhile, won one gold medal in 100m freestyle event, three silver medals and two bronze medals for a rich haul.  

