Sisters Saanvi, Anvi win medals galore

Saanvi and Anvi Deshwal

The Deshwal sisters—Saanvi and Anvi—put up a fine ahow at the 37th Otters Club’s Open Swim Gala recently.

Sanvi clinched five gold medals and one silver and was the lone record-breaker in the girls U-13 50m breaststroke girls event, clocking 01:13.73 seconds, eclipsing the 2018 record of 01:13.75 secs set by Vedika Amin.

Anvi, meanwhile, won one gold medal in 100m freestyle event, three silver medals and two bronze medals for a rich haul.