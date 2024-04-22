MFA League: Khatib shines for Iron Born, India Navy beat Central Bank of India

Meanwhile, in a Second Division encounter, Shannon Ferrao scored the match-winner as Ruffians FC got the better of 7070 FC by a solitary goal

Iron Born FC scored two late goals in quick succession through industrious striker Mohammed Khatib to overcome Kenkre FC 2-1 in a well-contested Premier Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Khatib scored the first of his two goals in the 81st minute and doubled his team’s lead two minutes later. Kenkre FC fought on gamely and managed to reduce the margin when substitute Afzar Noorani pulled a goal back in stoppage time.

In another closely contested Premier Division match, a determined Indian Navy did well to snatch a tight 1-0 win over a spirited Central Bank of India at the St Pius College ground, Goregaon. Striker Pintu Mahata scored for Indian Navy.

Meanwhile, in a Second Division encounter, Shannon Ferrao scored the match-winner as Ruffians FC got the better of 7070 FC by a solitary goal.