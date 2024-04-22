Chapman helps NZ beat Pak by 7 wkts

Pakistan won the second game by seven wickets while the first match was washed out

Mark Chapman hit an undefeated 87 to lead New Zealand to a shock seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Sunday

Chapman, 29, smashed his runs off 42 balls to anchor New Zealand’s chase of a 179-run target in 18.2 overs against a much-vaunted Pakistan bowling attack, silencing a packed 16,000-strong holiday crowd. Shadab Khan (41) and Babar Azam (37) were the main contributors in Pakistan’s 178-4 after the hosts were sent in to bat. Tim Robinson hit 28 off 19 balls and Tim Seifert 21 off 16 to set the tone for NZ’s chase. Pakistan won the second game by seven wickets while the first match was washed out.

