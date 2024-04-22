Breaking News
Chapman helps NZ beat Pak by 7 wkts

Updated on: 23 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AFP |

Pakistan won the second game by seven wickets while the first match was washed out

NZ batter Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman hit an undefeated 87 to lead New Zealand to a shock seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the third Twenty20 international in Rawalpindi on Sunday
Chapman, 29,  smashed his runs off 42 balls to anchor New Zealand’s chase of a 179-run target in 18.2 overs against a much-vaunted Pakistan bowling attack, silencing a packed 16,000-strong holiday crowd. Shadab Khan (41) and Babar Azam (37) were the main contributors in Pakistan’s 178-4 after the hosts were sent in to bat. Tim Robinson hit 28 off 19 balls and Tim Seifert 21 off 16 to set the tone for NZ’s chase. Pakistan won the second game by seven wickets while the first match was washed out.


Also Read: ‘We need middle-order to get more runs’


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


