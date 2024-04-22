‘We need middle-order to get more runs’

Punjab Kings made brisk start to reach 45 for no loss in five overs but their innings went downhill thereafter as they lost 7 for 47 runs to be all out for 142

PBKS bowling coach Charl Langeveldt

Punjab Kings’ bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has urged his middle-order batters to step up and “get more runs on the board” following their three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in the IPL here.

Punjab Kings made brisk start to reach 45 for no loss in five overs but their innings went downhill thereafter as they lost 7 for 47 runs to be all out for 142. GT overhauled the target in 19.1 overs. It was their sixth loss in eight games. “Disappointing. Players are hurt as well as the staff and the fans. We showed a lot of character with the ball. We had a good Powerplay with the bat for the first time in three games but in the middle period, their spinners were too quality for our batters and we struggled. We just need middle order upfront to get more runs,” Langeveldt said.

