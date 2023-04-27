Surya remains on top as Chapman and Iftikhar attain career-high positions

Iftikhar, who scored 36 in the final match, has jumped six places to joint 38th position. He is the third-highest ranked Pakistan batter after Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

New Zealand's Mark Chapman celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fifth and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Pic/AFP

Mark Chapman of New Zealand and Iftikhar Ahmed of Pakistan have attained career-best positions in the ICC men’s T20I player rankings at the end of their five-match series in Rawalpindi.

Suryakumar Yadav remains at the top of the rankings and is the only Indian in the top-10. Chapman, who smashed unbeaten knocks of 71 off 42 deliveries and 104 off 57 in those two matches to finish with a series topping aggregate of 290 runs, has rocketed 48 places to 35th in the rankings. Chapman’s previous best ranking was 54th attained in February 2018.

Iftikhar, who scored 36 in the final match, has jumped six places to joint 38th position. He is the third-highest ranked Pakistan batter after Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

