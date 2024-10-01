The Kolkata-based club has named Bino George as the interim head coach of the side.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat resigns x 00:00

Carles Cuadrat has resigned as head coach of the East Bengal FC after three successive losses at the start of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kolkata-based club has named Bino George as the interim head coach of the side.

East Bengal suffered defeats against Bengaluru FC (0-1), Kerala Blasters (1-2) and FC Goa (2-3) so far in the ongoing season.

The loss against FC Goa added to Cuadrat’s troubles and possibly led to his departure.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever