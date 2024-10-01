East Bengal coach Carles Cuadrat resigns

The Kolkata-based club has named Bino George as the interim head coach of the side.
Carles Cuadrat has resigned as head coach of the East Bengal FC after three successive losses at the start of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.
The Kolkata-based club has named Bino George as the interim head coach of the side.
East Bengal suffered defeats against Bengaluru FC (0-1), Kerala Blasters (1-2) and FC Goa (2-3) so far in the ongoing season.
The loss against FC Goa added to Cuadrat’s troubles and possibly led to his departure.
