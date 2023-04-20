Breaking News
Eight to face trial over Diego Maradona’s death

Updated on: 20 April,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
AFP |

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and six others had appealed a 2022 decision to put them on trial for homicide with potential aggravating circumstances.

Diego Maradona

An Argentine appeals court on Tuesday confirmed that eight medical professionals accused of responsibility in the death of football legend Diego Maradona will indeed stand trial.


Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and six others had appealed a 2022 decision to put them on trial for homicide with potential aggravating circumstances.



Also Read: Lothar Matthaus returns Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup final jersey


Maradona died in November 2020 aged 60 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battles with cocaine and alcohol addictions.

