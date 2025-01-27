It was a fourth straight loss in the league for Tottenham, whose winless run in the competition extended to seven games

Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first gaol during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article EPL: Pressure on Postecoglou ramps up after Tottenham loses at home to struggling Leicester x 00:00

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou came under more pressure Sunday after his underperforming team lost 2-1 at home to Leicester, which had previously lost its last seven Premier League games in a row. Tottenham, a club in English soccer's so-called "Big Six" and which attempted to join a breakaway Super League of major European clubs in 2021, was languishing in 15th place in the 20-team league. It was a fourth straight loss in the league for Tottenham, whose winless run in the competition extended to seven games.

Postecoglou might only still be in a job because of his record in other competitions this season, with Spurs in the English League Cup semifinals " and leading Liverpool 1-0 after the first leg " and in the automatic qualification spots in the Europa League. Leicester came from behind at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, scoring both of its goals early in the second half through Jamie Vardy in the 46th and Bilal El Khannouss in the 50th. Richarlison put Tottenham ahead in the 33rd. "From my perspective, I see a group of players that are giving as much as they can. I know it will turn," said Postecoglou, who has been in charge of Tottenham since June 2023. Tottenham has been beset with injuries this season, especially in defense, and was playing three days after a win at Hoffenheim in the Europa League.

"They had to back it up today but there were probably at least two or three players that weren't at 100%," Postecoglou said. "I'm a football manager," he added, "and I get judged on results, that is the way of the world." Leicester climbed out of the relegation zone with just a second win in 10 league games under Ruud van Nistelrooy, who was himself under scrutiny ahead of the game having only been hired in late November. In the other match, Brentford beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in a contest between midtable clubs. Bryan Mbeumo converted a penalty at the second attempt to put Brentford ahead. His first try at the spot kick hit the post and was cleared away by Palace defender Marc Guehi, who was penalized for encroachment. Kevin Schade made it 2-0 to the visitors before Romain Esse pulled a goal back on his debut for Palace, two minutes after entering as a substitute. Later, Aston Villa hosts West Ham before Manchester United visits Fulham.

