He received treatment, came back on, but soon fell to the ground in pain. City manager Pep Guardiola later said that he was not sure about the severity of Haaland’s injury

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland receives medical attention after picking up an injury during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Erling Haaland hurts ankle x 00:00

Erling Haaland was substituted with a left ankle injury in the 60th minute of Man City’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Bournemouth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Fit-again Saka set to shine for Gunners

He received treatment, came back on, but soon fell to the ground in pain. City manager Pep Guardiola later said that he was not sure about the severity of Haaland’s injury.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever