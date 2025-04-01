Breaking News
Erling Haaland hurts ankle

Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:10 AM IST  |  Bournemouth
Agencies |

He received treatment, came back on, but soon fell to the ground in pain. City manager Pep Guardiola later said that he was not sure about the severity of Haaland’s injury

Erling Haaland hurts ankle

Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland receives medical attention after picking up an injury during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth. Pic/AFP

Erling Haaland hurts ankle
Erling Haaland was substituted with a left ankle injury in the 60th minute of Man City’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Bournemouth. 


He received treatment, came back on, but soon fell to the ground in pain. City manager Pep Guardiola later said that he was not sure about the severity of Haaland’s injury.


