Fit-again Saka set to shine for Gunners

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka, 23, is “ready to go” for Arsenal after three months out with a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta said on Monday.

The England forward, who has scored nine goals in all competitions for the club this season, has not featured since Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Crystal Palace (December 21). “Bukayo is ready to go,” Arteta said on the eve of Tuesday’s match against Fulham.

“All the careful things are done so now it’s about putting him on the grass in the right moments. He’s pushing, he really wants to. We have respected the timeframe and done everything. He’s ready to go.”

Asked whether Saka could start against Fulham at the Emirates, the Arsenal boss replied: “Yeah, yeah. Bukayo is a massive weapon. We know his impact on the team and how important his role is.” Arsenal may be out of the Premier League title race but host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 8. And Saka’s is a huge boost.

