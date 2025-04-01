Fit-again Saka set to shine for Gunners

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka, 23, is “ready to go” for Arsenal after three months out with a hamstring injury, manager Mikel Arteta said on Monday. 


The England forward, who has scored nine goals in all competitions for the club this season, has not featured since Arsenal’s 5-1 win at Crystal Palace (December 21). “Bukayo is ready to go,” Arteta said on the eve of Tuesday’s match against Fulham. 


Also Read: Mbappe can be a legend at Real, says manager Ancelotti


“All the careful things are done so now it’s about putting him on the grass in the right moments. He’s pushing, he really wants to. We have respected the timeframe and done everything. He’s ready to go.” 

Asked whether Saka could start against Fulham at the Emirates, the Arsenal boss replied: “Yeah, yeah. Bukayo is a massive weapon. We know his impact on the team and how important his role is.” Arsenal may be out of the Premier League title race but host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 8. And Saka’s is a huge boost.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

arsenal real madrid football sports news Sports Update

