Mbappe can be a legend at Real, says manager Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti. Pic/AFP

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday striker Kylian Mbappe can be a legend at the club like Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappe equalled Ronaldo’s first- season tally of 33 goals at Madrid.

“Mbappe is capable of achieving what Ronaldo did at Real Madrid. He’ll be a legend here, like Ronaldo,” said Ancelotti ahead of Real’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg v Real Sociedad. Madrid lead 1-0 and if they can win the cup, Ancelotti will be their first coach to lift it thrice. Ronaldo scored 450 goals at Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018.

