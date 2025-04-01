Breaking News
BJP MLA claims Beed Sarpanch murder accused Walmik Karad was assaulted in jail
Ready reckoner rate increased by 4.39 per cent in Maharashtra
Malabar Hill walkway broken into nine days before its opening
BMC invites Expression of Interest to set up horse carousel at Cooperage Garden
Bombay HC grants interim bail to woman accused of forging her husband's will
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Mbappe can be a legend at Real says manager Ancelotti

Mbappe can be a legend at Real, says manager Ancelotti

Updated on: 01 April,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

Madrid lead 1-0 and if they can win the cup, Ancelotti will be their first coach to lift it thrice. Ronaldo scored 450 goals at Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018

Mbappe can be a legend at Real, says manager Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Mbappe can be a legend at Real, says manager Ancelotti
x
00:00

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday striker Kylian Mbappe can be a legend at the club like Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappe equalled Ronaldo’s first- season tally of 33 goals at Madrid. 


Also Read: Bihar to host men’s Asia Cup hockey at Rajgir from Aug 29 to Sep 7


“Mbappe is capable of achieving what Ronaldo did at Real Madrid. He’ll be a legend here, like Ronaldo,” said Ancelotti ahead of Real’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg v Real Sociedad. Madrid lead 1-0 and if they can win the cup, Ancelotti will be their first coach to lift it thrice. Ronaldo scored 450 goals at Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kylian Mbappe real madrid real sociedad copa del rey football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK