Bihar to host men’s Asia Cup hockey at Rajgir from Aug 29 to Sep 7

01 April,2025
Bihar’s historical city Rajgir was awarded the hosting rights following a successful conduct of women’s Asian Champions Trophy

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Rajgir will host the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament from August 29 to September 7, which will also serve as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH World Cup set to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.


Bihar’s historical city Rajgir was awarded the hosting rights following a successful conduct of women’s Asian Champions Trophy. The winner of the tournament will earn a coveted spot in the World Cup, adding to the intensity of the competition as the teams strive to lift the trophy and secure direct qualification.


