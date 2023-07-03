Ex-Barcelona star Fabregas retires, plans to coach

Fabregas won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, two Premier League titles with Chelsea and La Liga with Barcelona

Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from football at the age of 36 on Saturday, revealing his plans to immediately go into coaching.

"It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots," Fabregas wrote on social media.

“It has been a journey that I’ll never forget,” he added. Fabregas left for Monaco in 2019 and spent the past season with Como in Italy’s second tier. He will stay at the club to work with the reserve and youth teams. “[It’s] a club and project I couldn’t be more excited about,” said Fabregas.

