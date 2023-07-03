Breaking News
Ex-Barcelona star Fabregas retires, plans to coach

Updated on: 03 July,2023 07:53 AM IST  |  London
AFP

Fabregas won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, two Premier League titles with Chelsea and La Liga with Barcelona

Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas announced his retirement from football at the age of 36 on Saturday, revealing his plans to immediately go into coaching.


Fabregas won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, two Premier League titles with Chelsea and La Liga with Barcelona. “It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots,” Fabregas wrote on social media.


Also Read: FC Barcelona announce signing of Ilkay Gundogan after Manchester City exit


“It has been a journey that I’ll never forget,” he added.  Fabregas left for Monaco in 2019 and spent the past season with Como in Italy’s second tier. He will stay at the club to work with the reserve and youth teams. “[It’s] a club and project I couldn’t be more excited about,” said Fabregas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

