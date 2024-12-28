The game was delayed for around eight minutes as Fabianski received treatment on the field at St Mary’s Stadium. Fabianski, 39, was hurt in a collision from a corner

Lukasz Fabianski. Pic/AFP

Fabianski conscious after exit on stretcher

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is “alert” and conscious after being taken off the field on a stretcher during the team’s 1-0 win at Southampton in the Premier League, manager Julen Lopetegui said.

The game was delayed for around eight minutes as Fabianski received treatment on the field at St Mary’s Stadium. Fabianski, 39, was hurt in a collision from a corner.

