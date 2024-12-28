Breaking News
As Mumbai air quality worsens, citizens ask why no ‘poor air alerts’ like rain or floods
Dongri: Brave mother and 11-year-old son beat back burglar, foil robbery attempt
Western Railway updates: Congested Prabhadevi station gets a major overhaul
Mumbai: Drive safe in the New Year, traffic police will be using satellites to catch violators
Maharashtra: Government wants builders to set up waterproof telecom control center in new buildings
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Fabianski conscious after exit on stretcher

Fabianski conscious after exit on stretcher

Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:31 AM IST  |  Southampton
AP , PTI |

Top

The game was delayed for around eight minutes as Fabianski received treatment on the field at St Mary’s Stadium. Fabianski, 39, was hurt in a collision from a corner

Fabianski conscious after exit on stretcher

Lukasz Fabianski. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Fabianski conscious after exit on stretcher
x
00:00

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is “alert” and conscious after being taken off the field on a stretcher during the team’s 1-0 win at Southampton in the Premier League, manager Julen Lopetegui said.


The game was delayed for around eight minutes as Fabianski received treatment on the field at St Mary’s Stadium. Fabianski, 39, was hurt in a collision from a corner.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

southampton english premier league football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK