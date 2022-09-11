FIFA prez, AIFF boss look to develop India football

Infantino held a meeting to personally congratulate Chaubey upon his recent election as president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Gianni Infantino. Pic/AFP
FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has discussed infrastructure, grassroots, men’s and women’s football development in India with the newly-elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, the world football governing body said.
Infantino held a meeting to personally congratulate Chaubey upon his recent election as president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
The two discussed a wide range of issues concerning men’s, women’s, youth and grassroots football development in India, FIFA said in a press release. After being elected as president in the September 2 elections of the AIFF, Chaubey—a former professional football player himself—revealed bold reform plans to develop football in India, with a strong focus on infrastructure, grassroots and women’s football.
