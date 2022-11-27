×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > FIFA World Cup 2022 Adams is no spider man

FIFA World Cup 2022: Adams is no spider-man!

Updated on: 27 November,2022 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

When asked during the pre-match presser at the Main Media Centre (MMC) here if he felt intimidated by England, Adams replied: “I wouldn’t say there are many things out there that intimidate me other than spiders.”

FIFA World Cup 2022: Adams is no spider-man!

The giant spider at the Main Media Centre in Doha. Pic/Ashwin Ferro


USA skipper Tyler Adams revealed during a recent press conference that he’s afraid of spiders. When asked during the pre-match presser at the Main Media Centre (MMC) here if he felt intimidated by England ahead of their Group ‘B’ match on Friday, Adams replied: “I wouldn’t say there are many things out there that intimidate me other than spiders.” To this, one journalist immediately informed the hardworking midfielder about the giant-sized spider figurine installed in the main reception area of the MMC, right next door to the press conference room. “Oh, I’m definitely not going there,” Adams said instantly as the room full of scribes cracked up.


Tyler AdamsTyler Adams



‘90 mins hai tumhare paas’


Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro did a Shah Rukh Khan in the build-up to his team’s Group ‘A’ match against The Netherlands on Friday. Just like the Bollywood superstar had given a famous speech in the 2007 super hit Chak de India to his underdog Indian women’s hockey team ahead of their World Championship final against mighty Australia, Alfaro had similar words for his boys before they faced the supposedly superior Dutchmen. “Sattar minute hai tumhare paas. Aaj tum achcha khelo ya bura, haaro ya jeeto, lekin yeh sattar minute tum se koi nahi chheen sakta, [You have 70 minutes. Today, whether you play well or play badly, no one can take these 70 minutes away from you],” SRK had famously said in the movie, inspiring his girls to beat the Aussies and become world champions. On Friday after Ecuador held The Netherlands 1-1, at the post-match presser, Alfaro said: “Before the game, I told my players that they had 90 minutes to show how hard they had worked to prepare for this. I told them I didn’t care about the result, but we can definitely play at their level.” 

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: US frustrates England again in 0-0 draw

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 united states of america football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK