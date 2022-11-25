×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Weah looking at you to beat in form England USA

Weah looking at you to beat in-form England: USA

Updated on: 25 November,2022 08:39 AM IST  |  Doha
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

Top

Coming off a 1-1 draw with Wales, where Weah scored the opener before Gareth Bale ensured both teams shared points, USA need a win to put them in a good position to qualify for the second round

Weah looking at you to beat in-form England: USA

USA’s Tyler Adams address the media yesterday (left) Tim Weah. Pics/Getty Images


USA captain Tyler Adams, 23, is hoping his good friend and former youth club teammate Tim Weah, 22, can carry on his fine form against an in-form England in today’s Group B game at the Al Bayt Stadium. Coming off a 1-1 draw with Wales, where Weah scored the opener before Gareth Bale ensured both teams shared points, USA need a win to put them in a good position to qualify for the second round.


“Tim is a special character. As a youngster, he used to play at Cosoms while I was at New York Redbull before I eventually did some scouting and got him over to my side. He later moved to France [French League] while I headed to the English Premiership. Tim is a great character and has matured over the years. It’s great to have him in the team and we hope he can keep scoring for us like he has in the past,” Adams said at the match-eve press conference.



Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Stunned Germany skip ‘victory party’ arranged in anticipation of win


England, meanwhile, ride into this fixture on the back of a 6-2 hammering of Iran. And with both Wales and USA expected to beat Iran, the Americans are well aware that tonight’s fixture could eventually decide whether or not they can make it to the Round of 16.

Adams, who plays for Leed United in the English Premier League, knows exactly what to expect from the Englishmen. “Growing up, I’ve always been an EPL fan and had told my mother long ago that it’s my dream to play there. We’re expecting a fast-paced game given the quality of players England have. We will have to adapt quickly. Having played against top-flight English players, will be helpful,” said Adams. “England are one of the favourites to win this World Cup. Some may say we are underdogs, but that doesn’t matter to us,” he signed off.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
FIFA World Cup 2022 fifa world cup in qatar sports news football

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK