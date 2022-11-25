Weah looking at you to beat in-form England: USA

Coming off a 1-1 draw with Wales, where Weah scored the opener before Gareth Bale ensured both teams shared points, USA need a win to put them in a good position to qualify for the second round

USA captain Tyler Adams, 23, is hoping his good friend and former youth club teammate Tim Weah, 22, can carry on his fine form against an in-form England in today’s Group B game at the Al Bayt Stadium. Coming off a 1-1 draw with Wales, where Weah scored the opener before Gareth Bale ensured both teams shared points, USA need a win to put them in a good position to qualify for the second round.

“Tim is a special character. As a youngster, he used to play at Cosoms while I was at New York Redbull before I eventually did some scouting and got him over to my side. He later moved to France [French League] while I headed to the English Premiership. Tim is a great character and has matured over the years. It’s great to have him in the team and we hope he can keep scoring for us like he has in the past,” Adams said at the match-eve press conference.

England, meanwhile, ride into this fixture on the back of a 6-2 hammering of Iran. And with both Wales and USA expected to beat Iran, the Americans are well aware that tonight’s fixture could eventually decide whether or not they can make it to the Round of 16.

Adams, who plays for Leed United in the English Premier League, knows exactly what to expect from the Englishmen. “Growing up, I’ve always been an EPL fan and had told my mother long ago that it’s my dream to play there. We’re expecting a fast-paced game given the quality of players England have. We will have to adapt quickly. Having played against top-flight English players, will be helpful,” said Adams. “England are one of the favourites to win this World Cup. Some may say we are underdogs, but that doesn’t matter to us,” he signed off.

