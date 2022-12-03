FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina wary of Australia’s speed

“Tall guys, tall centre-backs, we’ll have to avoid giving away free-kicks around the box. We’ll have to be careful [of their] very fast wingers, that’s their strength, counter-attacking”

Rodrigo De Paul. Pic/AFP

Argentina’s Rodrigo De Paul said the South American team are wary of Australia’s height and speed ahead of their World Cup last-16 clash in Doha on Saturday. The midfielder pointed to the Socceroos’ flying wingers Craig Goodwin and Mathew Leckie as the danger men.

“They are a very fast team that places a lot of emphasis on the flank players,” said De Paul, who has played every minute for Argentina in Qatar. “Tall guys, tall centre-backs, we’ll have to avoid giving away free-kicks around the box. We’ll have to be careful [of their] very fast wingers, that’s their strength, counter-attacking.”

