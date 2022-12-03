×
FIFA World Cup 2022: Conspiracy theories abound after Germany’s early exit

Updated on: 03 December,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ashwin Ferro | ashwin.ferro@mid-day.com

A shirtless Lionel Messi fan celebrates during Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha recently. Pic/Ashwin Ferro


Conspiracy theories began doing the rounds as soon as Germany failed to qualify for the second round despite a 4-2 defeat of Costa Rica on Thursday night. 
Some locals here believe that since the German team had been vocal about Qatar’s opposition to same-sex relationships and their poor human rights record, the authorities here wanted them to exit the competition early.


Before their campaign-opener here, the German players had covered their mouths during the team photo to protest after FIFA warned that teams would be penalised if they wore colourful ‘One Love’ armbands as a symbol for inclusion and diversity. Some suggested that had the German team progressed, they would have got an even bigger platform in the knockout stages to raise more protests.


Messi v Ronaldo debate

The Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi debate is never-ending. And in some recent online social media action, a few fans were at it again.

While one Ronaldo-backer made mockery of Messi after he missed a penalty against Poland, a Messi supporter came out in defence of the Argentine, saying that at least he did not wrongly claim a goal, in reference to Ronaldo celebrating a goal against Uruguay which was later awarded to his teammate Bruno Fernandes.

