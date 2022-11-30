FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark coach admits pressure ahead of must-win clash v Australia

Hjulmand said “everyone is ready” and he has no fitness concerns, but he conceded the pressure is on for a team who had been expected prior to the tournament to progress along with France

Kasper Hjulmand

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand admitted on Tuesday that “emotions are very high” for their must-win clash against Australia. Australia are in pole position to join France in the knockout rounds with three points from two games. Going into the final round of Group D games on Wednesday, Denmark are third and Tunisia fourth, both with one point. Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark must beat Australia and hope Tunisia do not do likewise against France if they are to extend their stay in Qatar.

Hjulmand said “everyone is ready” and he has no fitness concerns, but he conceded the pressure is on for a team who had been expected prior to the tournament to progress along with France. “Of course there is pressure,” said the 50-year-old. “[But] these players are very, very used to big games and the more experience you have of these kinds of events, from maybe feeling the pressure, you feel pride...It is a dream since you were a kid and now you are actually in a position where you can go out and play football for something. It is a privilege.”

